Speed, possible medical emergency blamed for deadly Henrico crash, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Speed and a potential medical emergency are factors in a deadly wreck in Henrico County Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Henrico Police said an officer headed south on Cedar Fork Road from Creighton Road saw a car stopped in a left turn lane with its hazard lights flashing just after 3:50 p.m.

"Upon approaching the vehicle, the driver stated they had witnessed a Chevrolet Equinox traveling north on Cedar Fork Road at a high rate of speed; the Chevrolet then proceeded to run off the roadway and strike several trees," police said.

Henrico Fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to help extricate the driver from the SUV.

That driver, 59-year-old Marie Antoinette Woodfolk of Henrico, was taken to an area hospital where she later died of her injuries.

"Our sympathies are with this family during this difficult time," police said.

While police said their investigation into the wreck remains ongoing, officials said speed and a possible medical emergency may have been factors.

