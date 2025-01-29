Surprise! Watch as Maria Meyers is named Chesterfield Teacher of the Year

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Maria Meyers, a reading specialist at Davis Elementary School, has been named the Chesterfield County Teacher of the Year for 2025.

School leaders surprised her in her classroom with flowers, balloons, and a large banner to celebrate her achievement.

With 15 years of teaching experience, Meyers has been part of the Davis Elementary community since 2023.

“I’ve always wanted to teach kids how to read. That’s why I became a teacher," she said after winning the honor. "I think it’s amazing when you reflect upon the fact that you can teach one person how to read, and they are never going to not know how to read, which is pretty cool. And then those same people might go on and teach someone else something new. So it's that, that ripple effect, it just keeps on going. And I think that's the most amazing part about it."

Despite the recognition, Meyers emphasized that the honor represents only a small part of her work. She believes that “helping students become independent, people who will make an impact in their community, is the most important thing.”

Dr. Kenya Batts, principal of Davis Elementary, called Meyers knowledgeable and kind.

"[She is] patient and willing to go the extra mile to help everyone! Maria’s passion for literacy is contagious, and it makes us all want to be better," she said.

Carly Felts, who teaches English as a second language at Providence Middle, was named Chesterfield's Middle School Teacher of the Year.

Victoria Fitzgerald, visual arts teacher at Meadowbrook High, is the High School Teacher of the Year.

