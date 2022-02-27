Mardi Gras porch toss in Richmond aims ‘to enliven people’s spirits’

RICHMOND, Va. – Two Richmond men brought some Mardi Gras cheer to the River City from their front porch Saturday.

Steven Hennessee and Robert Wheatley held a Mardi Gras Porch Toss where they threw passerbys the items needed – like beads, masks and smiles – to get into the Mardi Gras spirit.

Their Clay Street home, which was decked out in yellow and purple decorations, looked like it came straight out of New Orleans.

When asked why they decided to host the mini celebration, the answer was simple.

“It’s been been kind of dreary and this is a way to enliven people’s spirits,” Hennessee said.

Wheatley said folks need something “to feel good about” and that the annual tradition was “something that is just fun for a couple hours on a Saturday afternoon.”

This was the 21st year the pair have held the celebration.

