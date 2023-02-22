Man killed in Highland Park shooting identified as Richmond man

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting on Monday night.

On Monday just after 9 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of Highland View Avenue for the report of a shooting. Officers found a man, now identified as Marcus Craddock 41, of Richmond, down and unresponsive inside a home.

Craddock was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.