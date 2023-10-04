Chesterfield man killed in shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A 21-year-old Chesterfield man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Hopewell, according to police. Police identified the shooting victim as Marciano Thorne.

Police were called to the 1100 block of High Avenue to investigate the shooting.

"Upon arrival, officers located the male subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The male victim was transported to Tri-Cities Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries," a Hopewell Police spokesperson said. "Further investigation determined that the shooting occurred at the intersection of Winston Churchill Drive and Liberty Avenue."

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Hopewell Police at 804-541-2284 or the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.