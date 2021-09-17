March for Life rally in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A March for Life rally and march was held Friday in Richmond.

The rally offers those with anti-abortion stances a chance to make their voices heard, according to the president of March for Life.

"For many people, that's kind of the dividing line. When does life begin? When does someone become a person? For us, we hold that that begins at conception right at the beginning," Jeanne Mancini, March for Life President, said.

Jamie Lockhart, with Executive Director at Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, said most Virginians support access to safe and legal abortion.

"[They] believe that decisions about when and if to start a family should be between the pregnant person and those that they love and trust and not politicians," she said.

Following the rally at the Virginia State Capitol, a march was held around Capitol Square closing off some streets in the area.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.