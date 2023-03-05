Where winning $161 million Powerball ticket was sold in Virginia

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. — The winning ticket in the March 4 Powerball drawing worth an estimated $161 million was bought in Virginia, according to officials with the Virginia Lottery.

One ticket sold in Pulaski County matched all six numbers Saturday night: 10-16-18-40-66, with a Powerball number of 16, lottery officials said.

That ticket was purchased at Gill Brothers gas station, which is located on Cleburne Boulevard off Interstate 81 in Dublin, Virginia. That is about a 3-hour car ride from Richmond, which is about 230 miles from the southwest Virginia locale.

Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize, lottery officials said.

The winner can either take the full jackpot amount, before taxes, in annual payments over 30 years or opt for a one-time cash prize. Most winners prefer cash, which for Saturday night's drawing would be $81.9 million, officials said.

The prize is the fourth-largest prize ever won in a Virginia Lottery game and the second-ever Powerball winner to come from the Commonwealth.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.