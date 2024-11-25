Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police: Bicyclist killed after losing balance riding on train track

A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a train Sunday afternoon in Henrico County, according to authorities.
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The man hit and killed by a train after he lost his balance while riding his bicycle on the track was identified as Marcell Eugene Morse, 59, of Richmond, according to Henrico County Police.

"On Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Henrico Police and Henrico Fire responded to the railroad crossing on Hungary Road near Oakview Avenue for a reported train-versus-bicyclist crash," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "Once on scene, officers located an adult male with obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Police said it appeared Morse was riding his bicycle across the train tracks while the crossing arms were down.

"He lost balance and was subsequently struck by the train," the police spokesperson continued. "Another adult male he was with crossed the tracks on foot and safely made it to the other side."

The incident and investigation caused Amtrak travel delays Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information was asked to call Officer Holmes at 804-501-5000.

If you knew the victim, please email the CBS 6 Newsroom with condolences and memories to lend your voice to our reporting.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone