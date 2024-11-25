Police: Bicyclist killed after losing balance riding on train track

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The man hit and killed by a train after he lost his balance while riding his bicycle on the track was identified as Marcell Eugene Morse, 59, of Richmond, according to Henrico County Police.

"On Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Henrico Police and Henrico Fire responded to the railroad crossing on Hungary Road near Oakview Avenue for a reported train-versus-bicyclist crash," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "Once on scene, officers located an adult male with obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Police said it appeared Morse was riding his bicycle across the train tracks while the crossing arms were down.

"He lost balance and was subsequently struck by the train," the police spokesperson continued. "Another adult male he was with crossed the tracks on foot and safely made it to the other side."

The incident and investigation caused Amtrak travel delays Sunday afternoon.

Service Disruption Update: As of 4:36pm ET, delays continue for trains operating between Richmond (RVR) and Washington (WAS) due to trespasser activity in the area. Delays of approx. 2 hours or more are anticipated. We will provide updates as information becomes available. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) November 24, 2024

Service Resumption: As of 6:18pm ET, train service between Richmond (RVR) and Washington (WAS) has been partially restored. Due to single-track operations between Richmond (RVR) and Ashland (ASD), residual delays of up to 45 minutes are anticipated. Updates to follow. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) November 24, 2024

Anyone with information was asked to call Officer Holmes at 804-501-5000.

