Community remembers Richmond musician and longtime Siné Irish Pub bartender Marc Pettengill

RICHMOND, Va. — The community is mourning and remembering Richmond musician and longtime Siné Irish Pub bartender Marc Pettengill.

Pettengill, 40, died suddenly on June 7.

The Maine native moved to Richmond in 2005, where he spent 20 years behind the bar at Siné in Richmond's Shockoe Slip.

"To know Marc was to love Marc," Siné posted on social media. "If there’s ever a time you sat at our bar, it’s likely you were welcomed with a joke and a handshake, and left lighter and happier than you arrived. Siné will never be the same without him."

He initially moved to Richmond to get a fresh start and pursue his music.

Pettengill eventually played guitar for Richmond-based Missing One.

"Despite various lineup changes, Marc played rhythm guitar for us for over 10 years. He was a great guy to be around and will be missed by us all. Rock on, Marc," the band posted on social media.

Back at Siné, friends and coworkers said he "adored every patron that became a friend."

"[He] lived every day with the purpose of brightening someone else's," they said.

A celebration of life is scheduled for June 20, 2025, at Siné Irish Pub, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

A cause of death has not been publicly released.

Family asked that in lieu of flowers, mourners can donate to Green Spring music.

Email the CBS 6 Newsroom with your memories and condolences.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.