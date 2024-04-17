Richmond police searching for missing man last seen in December

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond police are now asking for the public's help in locating a Richmond man that was reported missing by his family.

Police tell CBS 6 that Manuel Flores, a 56 year-old from Richmond, was last seen on December 30, 2023. He was seen in the 1200 block of East Marshall Street.

Family members say they are concerned for his safety and according to police first reported Manuel as missing in mid-February. The family has since requested a full media release on the disappearance.

Flores according to police stands at 5'8" and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

