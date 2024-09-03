Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Chef Hamid Noori expands Mantu into Short Pump

Chef Hamid Noori at Mantu Express
Scott Elmquist for Style Weekly
Chef Hamid Noori at Mantu Express in Short Pump near Regal Cinemas in the former Two Guys Pizza location. <br/>
Chef Hamid Noori at Mantu Express
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Chef Hamid Noori of The Mantuin Carytown is expanding once again with a fast and casual version of that spot which is called the Mantu Express, located at 11636 W. Broad St.

Noori’s food has had a presence in Richmond for nearly a decade. The Mantu, named after the traditional Afghan dumplings that the restaurant serves, opened in 2019 followed by the opening of the Mantu Market in 2022, a bakery, deli, and grocery which offers grab-and-go options, as well as a dine-in space, along with stocking hard-to-find items like Afghan grains and dried fruits.

Click here to continue reading in Style Weekly.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone