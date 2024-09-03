Chef Hamid Noori expands Mantu into Short Pump

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Chef Hamid Noori of The Mantuin Carytown is expanding once again with a fast and casual version of that spot which is called the Mantu Express, located at 11636 W. Broad St.

Noori’s food has had a presence in Richmond for nearly a decade. The Mantu, named after the traditional Afghan dumplings that the restaurant serves, opened in 2019 followed by the opening of the Mantu Market in 2022, a bakery, deli, and grocery which offers grab-and-go options, as well as a dine-in space, along with stocking hard-to-find items like Afghan grains and dried fruits.

