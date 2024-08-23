Watch Now
What sparked this Chesterfield house fire? Investigation is under way.

The Chesterfield Fire Department is working to determine what sparked a Friday afternoon house fire in the 6000 block of Manor House Trail
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield Fire Department is working to determine what sparked a Friday afternoon house fire.

"At 12:46 p.m. Friday afternoon, Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews responded to a call for a house fire in the 6000 block of Manor House Trail. The first firefighters that arrived on scene found heavy smoke and fire on all three floors of the home," a Chesterfield Fire spokesperson wrote. "Firefighters were able to mark the fire under control in just under an hour and a half."

The Red Cross is helping the homeowners, who were not at home when the fire started.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

