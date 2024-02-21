Watch Now
Cousins look to Manchester to expand their neighborhood market chain

BizSense
Posted at 6:18 AM, Feb 21, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- With four neighborhood markets up and running elsewhere in the city, three cousins are now looking to bring their concept to the Southside to help quell Manchester’s grocery needs.

Ezaddin “Dean” Alasad and his cousins Wadah and Munif Alasad, who own Northside Gourmet Market in Barton Heights, Mocha Gourmet Market in Oregon Hill, National Gourmet Market in Forest Hill and Scott’s Market in Scott’s Addition, have bought their way onto Hull Street.

Earlier this month they purchased 1119-1125 Hull St. for $1.05 million.

The three-story structure counts about 6,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, about half of which is set to become their newest neighborhood market.

