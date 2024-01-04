Chesterfield shooting leaves 18-year-old hospitalized, teen suspect still on run

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- An 18-year-old girl has been hospitalized with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an argument in a Chesterfield high school parking lot led to shots being fired.

Police say the argument took place at around 4:20 Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of Manchester High School.

A basketball tournament was being played at the same time as the shooting, inside the school's gym.

Police are now looking for evidence in the school's parking lot. They say four teenagers fled the scene of the shooting, with three of them driving away in the same car.

"It was a little scary. There was police with crime tape and they were everywhere. So I thought I was at the wrong place," ____ said.

Just minutes later and over a mile away from the shooting, a car with the victim and two other teenagers pulled into a driveway on the 5800 block of Cedar Springs Road.

The two teenagers put on black hoodies, and were approached by a woman living at the home, who police say drew a gun on the teenagers.

Crime Insider sources say the woman told the teens not to move until the police arrived at the home.

When police arrived, the gunshot victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Both teenagers were released to an adult.

Sources say the 14-year-old shooter is still at large.

"My son is new to high school and I know girls are coming into play now so it's very scary they'd take it to the next level to shoot someone over another person," __ said.

Chesterfield police are continuing their investigation. Police say if you have any information on this incident, to call their annoymous tip line at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

