Sixth and final section of New Manchester Flats in the works in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sixteen years after its first phase was built, a Manchester development is heading into its final leg.

Lynx Ventures is planning to build a 127-unit apartment building at 1021 E. 4th St. that would be the sixth and final section of New Manchester Flats.

New Manchester Flats kicked off in 2008 when Lynx’s Rick Gregory, who was then with Tom Papa’s Fountainhead Real Estate Development, began renovating a pair of vacant warehouses at 915 E. 4th St. Subsequent phases across the years included new-construction buildings that added hundreds of apartments on adjacent parcels. The development now spans about 12 acres in southeastern Manchester.

