Man, woman critically injured in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Petersburg Saturday evening.

Officers were seen on Savage Street at the end of the block off Hamilton Street just before 8:15 p.m.

That is where police said a man and woman were shot earlier in the evening.

Police said both victims have life-threatening injuries.

"It's a fairly large crime scene," reporter Jon Burkett said. "They are in the very early stages of their investigation."

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.