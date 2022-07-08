Man arrested for allegedly hitting woman with chair, woman retaliates with gun

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly hitting a woman with a chair, Richmond Police said.

The woman was reportedly leaving a business in the 400 block of West Broad Street around 10:30 a.m. when the man — who she didn't know — approached her.

Police said there was some sort of confrontation between the two before the man allegedly hit the woman with a café chair. That's when the woman took out a gun and reportedly started to shoot at the man, who started running away along West Broad Street.

Police said the woman got in her car, and then went after the man, driving east in the westbound lanes of traffic.

A witness notified Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Police about the incident, and the woman was detained when she stopped at Adams and West Broad Streets.

VCU sent out an alert about the shots fired, and the campus was briefly on lockdown.

VCU Police contacted Richmond Police, who took the lead in the investigation, and then arrested the man. He was identified as 29-year-old Mark Banks of Richmond

Banks has been charged with malicious wounding.

No other injuries were reported. Police said more charges are possible as this investigation continues.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.