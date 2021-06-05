Man with shotgun wound found at Chesterfield Wawa

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are investigating after a wounded man turned up at a Wawa convenience store in Chesterfield County early Saturday morning.

Chesterfield Police said the shooting did not happen at the convenience store, but that officers were called just after 2:30 a.m. to the 11000 block of Iron Bridge Road for a report of a person shot.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

"The initial investigation indicates that the victim had been shot at an undetermined location and drove themselves to the 11000 block of Iron Bridge Rd where police were called," police said.

Crime Insider sources said the man was suffering from a shotgun wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.