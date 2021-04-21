Man with serious medical conditions reported missing in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are asking for help from the public to locate a missing man.

Derward Gray was last seen on Tuesday, April 6 at the Davis Street Market located at 301 W. Grace Street. Gray is required to take medication for serious medical conditions and is known to frequent the Chamberlayne Avenue corridor.

Gray is around 5-foot-8 and weighs about 185 pounds.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Det. Darnell at 804-363-0878 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.