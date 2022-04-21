Man wanted for multiple construction crimes across Central Virginia

POWHATAN, Va. -- Officials in Powhatan are searching for a man wanted in multiple jurisdictions.

Michael Allen Kersey is wanted in Powhatan for failing to appear at a trial for construction fraud.

A woman in Powhatan County said she paid Kersey $25,000 to advance for a new inground pool. Kersey allegedly took the money and ran.

The woman said she hired Kersey in late 2019 to install the new pool. After being strung along between August and November, the job never got done.

"We were new to the area," the woman said. "I was told by him that he hoped that a handshake and his word would be enough."

Last year, the 44-year-old was indicted on felony construction fraud and contracting without a license in connection with the woman's case.

"I probably would have fired him the first time I thought something didn't seem right. I should have seen it as a red flag that I had to beg for a written contract," the woman said.

Kersey is no stranger to law enforcement or the court system. CBS6 found more than 70 records dating as far back as 1996 across Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico on various traffic, fraud and theft cases.

The Powhatan Commonwealth's Attorney's office is now asking for the public's health to help find Kersey after he didn't show up for his jury trial on Wednesday.

Kersey isn't only wanted in Powhatan.

He is a fugitive in Stafford County for failing to appear in court just last week. In Colonial Heights, he is wanted for more construction fraud charges. In Richmond, he is wanted for another contracting without a license charge.

Trials in those cases are set for June and May.

In this case, after a year, the woman was able to get a new contractor to finish her job. Despite that, she hasn't recovered any of the money she lost to Kersey.

"But in hindsight, knowing how much was intentional and how much he lied, I want justice to be served," the woman said.

Anyone with information as to where Kersey is should call the Powhatan County Sheriff's Department at (804) 598-5662.