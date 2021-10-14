Man pretending to be officer was driving silver car, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities issued a warning after police said a driver impersonated an officer along a busy road in Chesterfield County last weekend.

Officials with Chesterfield Police said the incident happened in the 11100 block of Midlothian Turnpike Saturday, Oct. 9 around 7:30 a.m.

"The victim pulled into a parking lot in the 11100 block of Midlothian Turnpike and saw that an unmarked silver sedan with flashing blue lights had parked behind her," Elizabeth Caroon with Chesterfield County Police said.

That is when the man walked up to the victim's car and tried opening her rear and front driver's side doors, according to police.

Caroon then said the suspect "spoke to the victim about her driving, asked for her information and briefly displayed what appeared to be a badge and a handgun."

Next the suspect briefly went back to his vehicle before returning to the victim's car and telling her her "to drive safely," police said.

Then the man got back into his car and left the parking lot toward Carmia Way, according to officers.

Police described the suspect as a Black male with a light complexion, about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium-to-husky build. He was bald and was wearing a navy-blue sweater and khaki pants, according to officers.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

