Man killed near busy West End shopping center; police search for hit-and-run driver

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are searching for the driver who hit a man near a busy West End shopping center in Henrico County Saturday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Three Chopt and Santa Rosa roads near the Village Shopping Center around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a man hit by a vehicle, Lt. Kevin Howdyshell with Henrico Police said.

The victim, who was critically injured, was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, Howdyshell said.

Police said the driver drove off.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released as officers work to notify his next of kin.

Howdyshell said the department's crash team is investigating the incident.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

