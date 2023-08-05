Man hit by car near Henrico apartment complex critically injured, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a crash that left a man walking near a Henrico apartment complex critically injured Friday night.

Officers were called to the E. Laburnum Avenue and Delmont Street, which is near the Essex Village Apartments, just after 10:35 p.m. for a report of a crash.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been hit as well as a vehicle and driver.

The man was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

There has been no word yet on potential charges, but police said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

