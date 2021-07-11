Man stabbed multiple times in Chesterfield neighborhood critically injured

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- An investigation is underway after police said a man stabbed in a Chesterfield County neighborhood Saturday evening was critically injured.

Lt. John Payne Jr. with Chesterfield Police said officers were called to the 9400 block of Plum Court around 7:45 p.m.

"Officers located one male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds," Payne said. "The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries."

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

