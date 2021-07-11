Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man stabbed multiple times in Chesterfield neighborhood critically injured

items.[0].videoTitle
An investigation is underway after police said a man stabbed in a Chesterfield County neighborhood Saturday evening was critically injured.
ChesterfieldStabbing07102021.jpg
Posted at 10:57 PM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 23:15:19-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- An investigation is underway after police said a man stabbed in a Chesterfield County neighborhood Saturday evening was critically injured.

Lt. John Payne Jr. with Chesterfield Police said officers were called to the 9400 block of Plum Court around 7:45 p.m.

"Officers located one male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds," Payne said. "The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries."

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.