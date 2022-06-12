Man stabbed in West End shopping center parking lot, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An investigation is underway after police said a man was stabbed in a West End shopping center parking lot Saturday evening.

Police received a 911 call that a person had been stabbed in the parking lot of the Merchant’s Walk Shopping Center, which is located in the 7500 block of W. Broad Street, just after 6:05 p.m.

"Officers arrived on-scene and found one adult male suffering from a stab wound," Lt. S. Grady Orr with Henrico Police said. "The victim was transported to an area hospital by Henrico Fire personnel."

Orr said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No additional details were available at last check.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the crime to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.