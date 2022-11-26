Man shot multiple times in Dinwiddie is critically injured, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A man was critically injured in a shooting in Dinwiddie County Saturday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
The shooting happened at Warwick Street and Brunswick Avenue around 2:30 p.m., according to those sources.
The victim was shot multiple times, sources told Burkett.
The man has life-threatening injuries, Burkett said.
If you have information about the crime that could help investigators, call Dinwiddie County Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.