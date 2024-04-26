Watch Now
Man shot at Petersburg apartments, police say

SCENE VIDEO: Man shot at Petersburg apartments
Posted at 3:06 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 15:07:02-04

PETERSBURG, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot at an apartment complex in Petersburg Friday afternoon.

"Police are currently in the 100 block of Croatan Drive conducting a shooting investigation," Petersburg Bureau of Police officials posted around 1:15 p.m.

Officers said the man who was shot at the Petersburg East Apartments was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Police urged anyone in the area who saw or heard anything to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-732-4222.

"Remember that Crime Solvers pays a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction," police said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

