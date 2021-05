RICHMOND, Va. -- Police said a man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times Monday night.

Richmond Police were called to the 3100 block of Carolina Avenue after reports of gunfire around 11 p.m.

When they arrived to the scene, police said they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.