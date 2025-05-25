Man hospitalized with gunshot wounds after Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man was taken to a Tri-Cities hospital with gunshot wounds following an incident in Petersburg on Saturday night.

Police responded to a call at the intersection of Miller Lane and Crater Road around 8:45 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim had already been transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

According to police, the man's injuries are not life-threatening.

Authorities are in the early stages of their investigation into the shooting.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

