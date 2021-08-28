Police: Man shot in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot near an apartment complex in Chesterfield County Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Marina Drive, which is near the Falling Creek Apartments, for a report of a shooting around 4:15 p.m., Lt. David Sumner with Chesterfield Police said.

"Upon arrival, police discovered a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound," Sumner said.

The man was taken to an area hospital, but there has been word yet on his condition.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.