Man shot in chest outside of Sandston packing plant

One man involved in the incident was taken to the hospital with what appears to be life-threatening injuries.
Posted at 6:35 PM, Apr 27, 2021
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest outside of Bunge packing plant in Sandston, Tuesday afternoon Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Mary Street for a shooting at approximately 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital according to police.

A spokesperson from Bunge said they don't believe the shooting is work-related.

"Early this afternoon, a temporary employee was injured in a drive-by shooting while in the parking lot of Bunge’s packaging plant in Sandston, Virginia. Bunge is committed to the safety of our employees and the communities we serve," a Bunge spokesperson said. "While the incident does not appear to be work-related, we are cooperating with responding authorities as they investigate."

Henrico police said the investigation is in the early stages and additional information will be released as available

This is a developing story.

