Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man shot in back at Delmont Village in Henrico County

Henrico County Police say they are now investigating a shooting after a man was found shot in the back in the county.
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- Henrico County Police say they are now investigating a shooting after a man was found shot in the back in the county.

Police say on Wednesday night at around 110:07 p.m. they were called to the 3700 block of Delmont Street for a reported shooting.

Once on scene, officers say they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the back.

The victim was take to a local hospital where they are in stable but critical condition.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone