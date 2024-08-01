Man shot in back at Delmont Village in Henrico County

RICHMOND, Va. -- Henrico County Police say they are now investigating a shooting after a man was found shot in the back in the county.

Police say on Wednesday night at around 110:07 p.m. they were called to the 3700 block of Delmont Street for a reported shooting.

Once on scene, officers say they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the back.

The victim was take to a local hospital where they are in stable but critical condition.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.