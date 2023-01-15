Watch Now
Police: Man shot during domestic dispute in Chesterfield neighborhood

Posted at 10:26 AM, Jan 15, 2023
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – One person was wounded when a domestic dispute turned violent in Chesterfield's Stephens Hollow community Saturday evening.

Officers said a shot was fired during an argument on North Stephens Hollow Drive around 5 p.m.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that a woman shot the father of her child.

That man suffered an injury that was not considered life-threatening.

Officers made an arrest in the case.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

