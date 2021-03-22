Man shot in Chesterfield apartment complex has serious injuries, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries Sunday afternoon in a Chesterfield County apartment complex.

Officers were called to the 6100 block of Cricklewood Drive around 4:05 p.m., Lt. Jessica Sidell with Chesterfield Police said.

"Once on scene, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound," Sidell said.

The man was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were described as serious.

"Police continue to investigate this incident," Sidell said.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Chesterfield County Police 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.