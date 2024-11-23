Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man shot at Richmond 7-Eleven, police say

Man shot at Richmond 7-Eleven police say
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was injured in a shooting at a convenience store on Richmond’s Southside early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 7-Eleven along the 1300 block of Richmond Highway around 3:40 a.m.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police at the scene.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone