Man shot at Richmond 7-Eleven, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was injured in a shooting at a convenience store on Richmond’s Southside early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the 7-Eleven along the 1300 block of Richmond Highway around 3:40 a.m.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police at the scene.
No additional details were available at last check.
If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
