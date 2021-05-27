Man reported missing out of Hopewell since early April

HOPEWELL, Va. -- The Hopewell Police Department is requesting assistance to locate 38-year-old Marcus Dupree West.

On Wednesday, his family reported that they had not been in contact with West since April 4, 2021.

West is described as a 5-foot-11 Black man, weighing around 200 pounds with brown eyes and a bald hairstyle. At this time, police do not suspect foul play but are looking for assistance to locate West and assure his safety.

Anyone who has information about West's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Edward Coglio. Additionally, anyone who has information on this is asked to contact the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2222.

Those with information who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Hopewell Price George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile application.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

