Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Search continues for man reported missing in Appomattox River near Colonial Heights

Posted at 10:17 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 10:17:44-04

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Search and rescue crews are working to find a 33-year-old man that went missing in the Appomattox River near Roslyn Landing Park Tuesday night.

Colonial Heights Police said they were called to the park around 8:10 p.m. after someone reported a man had gone into the water near the boat ramp and did not resurface.

Police initiated the search and rescue efforts, using water crafts and drones. Colonials Heights Fire and Rescue, Chesterfield's Water Rescue Team and Virginia State Police also responded to help with the search.

The search for the man stopped around 11:30 p.m. and resumed Wednesday morning, according to police.

Roslyn Landing Park is closed while the search continues.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone