Man missing after day of multiple water rescue calls on James River

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man is still missing after the Richmond Fire Department responded to two water rescue calls along the James River Wednesday.

Officials responded to Belle Isle around 7:16 p.m. after a man was reported missing.

They say two men were on the island when the victim told his friend he was going to take a shortcut off the island.

Fire officials along with Richmond police searched the island, the river and a helicopter searched the surrounding area, but they did not find the victim.

The man was last seen on the south side of Belle Isle.

Earlier in the day, a 9-year-old girl was rescued near Brown's Island.

Water rescue crews responded to the Island around 5:42 p.m. after the girl went into the water after her toy and got carried away by the rapids.

The girl was found clinging to a rock downstream and was not injured.

According to the National Weather Center, the James River was about 59° F Wednesday.



The United States Coast Guard reports that it only takes 10 to 15 minutes to lose dexterity in water between 50° to 60° F.

