Man killed while riding bike in Richmond identified

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department's Crash Team identified the bicyclist in Sunday's fatal collision.

The bicyclist has been identified as Reuben Silva, 34, of Richmond.

Just after midnight on Sunday, Richmond Police were called to the 4200 block of Hull Street Road for the report of a vehicle striking a bicyclist.

Officers arrived and found Silva injured after being struck by a vehicle that had been traveling eastbound on Hull Street Road. Silva was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and vehicle involved in the collision remained on the scene.

The RPD Crash Team determined Silva was operating his bicycle in an eastbound lane of the roadway when he was struck by the vehicle.

At this time, no charges have been filed by investigators.

Anyone with information about this fatal collision is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator Drago at (804) 646-1369 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.