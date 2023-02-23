Man hit by car on Route 10 in Chesterfield has died, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man police said was walking in the middle of one of the lanes of Route 10 who was hit by a car has died.

Officers were called to a crash near the intersection of East Hundred Road and Allied Road just before 5:10 a.m., Chesterfield Police said.

A Hyundai sedan was on East Hundred Road when it hit a man walking in the roadway.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to police.

"The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of next of kin," officers said.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

Police said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.