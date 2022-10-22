Watch Now
Police: Man killed in Southside shooting; detectives not looking for suspect

Posted at 9:27 AM, Oct 22, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a man was killed on the city's Southside Friday night, according to Richmond Police.

Officers were called to the 5700 block of Thorndale Lane for the report of a shooting just before 11:10 p.m., officials said.

"Once on scene officers located one adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," police said. "He was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he later succumbed to his injuries."

The medical examiner will determine the man's exact cause and manner of death, police said.

Video from the scene showed crime scene tape blocking off a parking lot at the Morningside Townhomes and Apartments.

"Detectives are not looking for any suspects at this time," officials wrote.

Anyone with further information about this death investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld 804-370-4280 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

