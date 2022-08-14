Police: Man killed in Richmond double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police said a man critically injured in a double shooting in Richmond's Gilpin Court neighborhood Saturday night has died.

Officers were called for a report of a shooting in the 900 block of St. Paul Street just before 9:40 p.m.

"One adult male and one adult female were located, each having suffered a gunshot wound," Tracy Walker with Richmond Police said. "Both were transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries."

Police said the man later died of his injuries at the hospital.

The woman had injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

"The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death of the deceased male," Walker said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Detective N. Reese at 804-646-4105 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

