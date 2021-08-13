Man killed in Chesterfield mobile home fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Officials said a man has died after a mobile home went up in flames in Chesterfield County Friday afternoon.

Crews were called to the Shady Hill mobile home park in the 6800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway just after 2:30 p.m.

Chesterfield County Fire & EMS Assistant Fire Marshal Capt. Joe Harvey said the victim is a 78-year-old man.

Video from the scene around 4:15 p.m. showed that the fire had been extinguished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.