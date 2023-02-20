Officers canvassing Henrico neighborhood after man killed

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Officers are searching for clues after a man was killed in Henrico's East Highland Park neighborhood Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Henrico Police said officers were called to the 2100 block of Rhudy Street at the intersection of Hargrove Avenue just after 6:10 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

That man's name has not been released as police are working to contact his next-of-kin, officers said.

"The scene remains active, police canvassing the area and processing the scene into the evening hours," officials said.

As a result, Rhudy Street and Hargrove Avenue were closed at last check.

Neighbors with surveillance or doorbell camera footage that could help investigators were asked to contact police.

If you have information about the case, call police at 804-501-5000 or email Police@henrico.us. You can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or using the “P3Tips” app; both methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.