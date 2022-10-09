Man killed in Richmond shooting; detectives 'actively investigating'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Richmond's East End early Sunday morning.

Officers were called for the report of a person shot in the 1900 block of Q Street just after 3:05 a.m.

WTVR A man was killed in a shooting along Q Street in Richmond Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

That is where police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

The Medical Examiner will determine his exact cause and manner of death.

Video from the scene showed officers collecting evidence and a large area at an apartment complex marked off with crime scene tape.

Officials said detectives are "actively investigating the incident."

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said at a news conference last week that while violent crime is slightly up by 2% year-to-date, the number of homicides has dropped. So far for 2022 there have been 44 homicides, counting Sunday's shooting. That compares to 60 in 2021. However, aggravated assaults, which include nonfatal shootings, have risen from 474 incidents in 2021 to 537 in 2022.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

