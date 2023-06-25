Investigation underway after man killed in Hopewell neighborhood

HOPEWELL, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Hopewell neighborhood Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Langston Park Drive just after 6:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to Lt.

Jacquita Allen with Hopewell Police.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Palm Street suffering from a gunshot.

The victim was taken to Chippenham Hospital for treatment where he died of his injuries, Allen said.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name pending notification of next of kin.

No arrests have been made.

Allen said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have any information to provide, to contact Lead Detective Tara Clark of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.

"Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app," police wrote.

