Man killed on East Baker Street in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting that led to the death of a man in the 100 block of East Baker Street early Friday morning.

Richmond Police said they were initially called to First and Charity Streets just before 3 a.m. for the report of the man shot.

The man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital, where police said he was later pronounced dead.

Based on our reporting, this marks the eighth shooting incident in the city of Richmond since Sunday.

WTVR From April 4 to April 9, nine people have been shot across the city of Richmond, and six have died.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith addressed the week of violence on Thursday. "The summer is not here yet, but I think this is an appropriate time that we as a community in Richmond, need to start thinking about how we are going to address the crimes we are having with our youth."

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story.