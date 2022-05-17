Man killed in Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- One man was killed in a shooting near the intersection of 29th and Newbourne Street in Richmond on Monday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

It was the second shooting Richmond Police were called to the Creighton Court community to investigate on Monday.

"We were here earlier for two men who were shot. Those were non-life-threatening injuries," Burkett said on Facebook LIVE. "Our photographer was leaving that scene, had just gotten out of here, and shots were fired again."

Richmond Police later released the following information about the crime.

"At approximately 8:38 p.m., Richmond Police officers were called to the 2100 block of Creighton Road for the report of shots fired. Officers arrived and found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead on scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death."

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates 804-646-0729 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.