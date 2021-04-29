Man killed in lanes of I-95 after leaving crashed vehicle

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man was struck and killed on Interstate 95 late Wednesday night after he got out of his car that had just crashed, Virginia State Police said.

The man was driving a Honda Accord in the northbound lanes near milemarker 85 when his car ran off the road and struck a jersey wall, according to troopers.

After the car came to a stop on the left side of the road, the man got out of the car through the sunroof. He was standing in the center lane of the interstate when he was hit by a Toyota Camry, troopers said.

The man was also struck by a tractor-trailer that didn't remain on the scene, according to State Police.

Troopers said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person inside the Accord. The 54-year-old driver of the Camry and his two passengers were not injured.