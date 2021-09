HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man is dead following a car accident in Henrico on Friday night.

On Friday at 8:45 p.m., Henrico Police responded to the 4000 block of New Market Road for a single-vehicle accident. Officers arrived and found a man in the vehicle.

He was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.